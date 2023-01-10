Why we should reach out to older people

Sometimes something as simple as a handwritten note and a drawing by your child sent to an elderly relative can help. Invite your older neighbour over for a cup of tea. You will not only offer them something, but you will get something back. I personally am amazed by the stories our older Australians can tell of their long lives well lived. I know you will too. You may even consider making it your New Year resolution to become an aged care volunteer at your local residential aged care centre.