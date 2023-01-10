Why we should reach out to older people

In 2020-21, 15.5 per cent of people aged 16-85 years reported feeling lonely in the previous four weeks. In surveys conducted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the impact of public health restrictions on movement and a number of lockdowns, it's no surprise that just over half of respondents reported that they felt lonelier now than since the start of the pandemic.
According to a 2018 study by Swinburne University, loneliness is linked to poorer psychological wellbeing and poorer quality of life. The study also confirmed that social isolation and loneliness can increase the risk of premature death, and is as dangerous to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
While the pandemic has made us all more aware of the impact of loneliness, the truth is for older people loneliness has long been a real concern. Experiences such as losing partners and friends, moving from work to retirement, living alone or moving away from family into residential aged care, can leave people without a social network. Research shows lonely older people are twice as likely to be admitted to residential aged care, and sadly, up to 40 per cent are never visited by a relative.
People working in the aged care sector are acutely aware of this and the isolation older Australians can face. As they care for them every day, they invest their time and energy into making the holidays and other occasions throughout the year extra special for their home care customers, and retirement village and aged care residents.
There is also plenty that family, friends and big-hearted volunteers can do to provide comfort and companionship to older people the whole year through, not just at Christmas time.
If you're unable to, encourage your friends and family members to reach out to the older people in their lives and include them in celebrations - not only for Christmas but in other moments throughout the year ahead - big or small.
Sometimes something as simple as a handwritten note and a drawing by your child sent to an elderly relative can help. Invite your older neighbour over for a cup of tea. You will not only offer them something, but you will get something back. I personally am amazed by the stories our older Australians can tell of their long lives well lived. I know you will too. You may even consider making it your New Year resolution to become an aged care volunteer at your local residential aged care centre.
Just remember, that no matter how you choose to reach out to and include older people in your life in 2023 to please, please, please ensure you keep it COVID safe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.