Two women charged over armed robbery of Warrawong servo

Two women have been charged over the alleged armed robbery of a service station in Warrawong at the end of the year.
It's alleged the duo were armed with a box-cutter and entered the King Street business around 4.50am on December 28.
Police claim the two women threatened two male employees and demanded money.
One of the women is accused of jumping on the counter and stealing cigarettes before they both fled from the scene.
The employees were uninjured and called police.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the incident, calling for the community to help identify the alleged pair captured on CCTV.
This led to a 23-year-old and 27-year-old being arrested at Wollongong Police Station about 1.30pm on Monday.
The older woman was charged with one count of robbery armed with offensive weapon - serious indictable offence.
The younger woman was charged with one count of robbery in company - serious indictable offence.
The women were refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.