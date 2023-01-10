An unlicensed man who custom-built a motor trike for his grandson "impulsively" decided to give it a test run through Bellambi while he was three mid-strength beers deep, his lawyer has told a court.
Errol Paul Lawford, who fitted the trike with a four-stroke engine, told Wollongong Local Court he was not aware it was the type of vehicle that required registration.
The 64-year-old was busted by police riding the trike without a helmet along Birch Crescent in Bellambi on December 8 last year, according to tendered court documents.
Officers pulled him over and checks revealed he was unlicensed, with a subsequent breath test returning a positive reading of 0.072.
Lawford told police he sank three Great Northern mid-strength schooners between 10.30am and 1pm earlier that day, with no food consumed before getting on the trike.
He was arrested and taken to Corrimal police station, where he was charged with driving unlicensed, driving with a low-range PCA, and using an unregistered vehicle.
Lawford pleaded guilty to the offences.
In court on Tuesday, Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis said upon completion of building the trike, Lawford "stupidly decided to take it for a test run".
"It was just an impulsive, stupid decision," Mr Lagopodis said, adding that his client had endured more than 30 back operations and was in remission for liver cancer.
Magistrate Chris McRobert asked Lawford why he was going to gift his grandson an unregistered vehicle for Christmas, to which he responded it was his plan to take it on a property or ride it on dirt tracks at Appin.
"I'm disappointed you have come before the court as it was something you made for your grandson," Mr McRobert said.
Mr McRobert added there was some seriousness to Lawford's offending given it was his sixth time before the court for an alcohol-related driving matter.
Lawford was ordered to pay a total of $950 in fines and was disqualified from driving for six months.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
