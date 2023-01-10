Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Court

Unlicensed Bellambi man Errol Lawford fined for riding grandson's homemade, unregistered motor trike

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 11 2023 - 9:07am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Errol Lawford wound up before the court after police caught him riding the trike along Birch St, Bellambi. Picture from Google Maps.

An unlicensed man who custom-built a motor trike for his grandson "impulsively" decided to give it a test run through Bellambi while he was three mid-strength beers deep, his lawyer has told a court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.