Shellharbour Airport will host French Navy Neptune, RAAF Orion, DC-3s on parade

By Newsroom
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:18pm, first published January 9 2023 - 4:00pm
A spectacular engine start of a former French Navy Neptune will be a feature for visitors to HARS Aviation Museum on Sunday. Picture by Howard Mitchell.

Two historic Lockheed maritime patrol aircraft will roar back into life at the Shellharbour Airport from January 13 to 15.

