Two historic Lockheed maritime patrol aircraft will roar back into life at the Shellharbour Airport from January 13 to 15.
A former RAAF Orion AP-3C and French Navy Neptune 566 will be part of the Tarmac Days held from Friday to Sunday by HARS Aviation Museum, their first event for 2023.
On Saturday the Orion crew will fire up the four Allison engines, which powered this former RAAF maritime patrol aircraft during its 39 years of service (before it retired in 2017 and became part of the museum).
On Sunday, HARS President Bob De La Hunty said the intention was to give the former French Marine Neptune an engine run and taxi.
The 566 was found by HARS members in Tahiti in 1987 and, after two years of restoration, was flown to Australia.
"While we haven't flown it for some years, with some routine maintenance it is airworthy," he said,
"Not many flyable Neptunes are left now [in the world]."
Just as impressive will be a line-up of three DC-3/ C-47s which were built during World War II, serving with Australian and American units.
They will be positioned in front of the museum's retired Qantas Boeing 747-400 - contrasting the leap in aviation capability from the radial engine era to the jet age.
The Vampire team will be working this Friday and Saturday on the engine installation of their remarkable restoration of two former RAAF jets from the 1950s.
More than 50 aircraft of significance to Australia are on show at HARS Aviation Museum - found at Shellharbour Airport, just off the old Princes Highway in Albion Park.
They are open 9.30am to 3.30pm daily (the last guided tour starts at 2 pm).
