Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Flood inquiry prompts $4.7m boost to South Coast Volunteer Rescue Association

By Newsroom
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers with the South Coast Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) in Wollongong. Picture from Facebook.

An inquiry into flood response from the NSW Government has prompted a $4.7 million funding boost for the South Coast Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) squads to enable access to seamless communications in any location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.