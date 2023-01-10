An inquiry into flood response from the NSW Government has prompted a $4.7 million funding boost for the South Coast Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) squads to enable access to seamless communications in any location.
Squads based at Wollongong, Bega and Narooma will receive eighteen new specialist radios as part of a State-wide roll out.
Overall, the funding would provide for a total of 421 new radios and equip 100 vehicles with 'vehicle as a node' technology - which integrates radio, mobile phone and satellite networks to provide a communication system that is resistant to blackspot.
"Whether it's responding to rescues, car crashes in remote locations or any number of other emergency situations, this technology will mean our VRA volunteers have access to radio communications anywhere, anytime," Shelley Hancock, Parliamentary Secretary for South Coast, said.
"With this upgrade the volunteers squads ... will have a consistent and reliable radio network which is compatible with other emergency services organisations, and guarantees their ability to communicate no matter where they are.
"The VRA is the only agency in NSW completely focused on rescue operations and I'm very thankful to every volunteer for keeping our residents and visitors safe."
It comes after an independent Flood Inquiry highlighted ways the NSW Government could enhance their emergency response.
According to the volunteer organisation's social media, they began as the South Coast Rescue Org in 1973 and then South Coast Rescue Squad after been located in the South Coast Police zone.
South Coast was the VRA's ninth squad. In 2020 its name was changed to Wollongong VRA and since then it has been 100 per cent volunteer-operated.
VRA Acting Commissioner Andrew Luke said the upgrade will also give volunteers access to a duress button that is centrally monitored.
"At the press of a button our members can request urgent assistance if they are in danger, enabling an immediate response," Acting Commissioner Luke said.
"Being able to send and receive life-saving communications in all conditions is vital to the safety of everyone, including our 1,218 members."
The Wollongong VRA will be having an Open Day to celebrate our 50 years of service on May 7, 2023.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.