Protein bars, salami sticks: Berkeley man jailed for series of thefts

Protein bars, salami sticks: Berkeley man jailed for shocking amount of thefts

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 10 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 5:00pm
A Berkeley man has been jailed after he continuously visited a supermarket he was banned from entering and stole a plethora of snack foods across a two-month period.

