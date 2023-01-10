Protein bars, salami sticks: Berkeley man jailed for series of thefts

A Berkeley man has been jailed after he continuously visited a supermarket he was banned from entering and stole a plethora of snack foods across a two-month period.
Jaydon Von Sanden, 21, was handed his sentence at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to 15 counts of shoplifting, 16 counts of unlawfully entering an enclosed premises, and one count each of destroying property and common assault.
The court heard Von Sanden stole similar items between 25 October and 15 November last year, including four protein bars and an ice cream on one occasion, and two cartons of yoghurt and three protein bars on another occasion.
He also trespassed Coles Berkeley again on November 10 last year, stealing more protein bars and salami sticks.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said her client stole the items out of necessity as he had ran out of money from his Centrelink payments.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said Von Sanden had been banned from entering the supermarket after he was sentenced in 2021 for similar offending, but this was not enough to have deterred the thief.
"I find it disturbing that he helps himself to things when he's hungry," Mr McRobert said.
"The real problem is that he was banned from those premises."
The court also heard on November 9 last year a violent incident took place when Von Sanden's neighbour, who he deemed his friend, arrived home from work.
Von Sanden approached the man to spend time with him, however the man wanted some "time alone".
The rejection sent Von Sanden into a fit of rage resulting in him kicking the man's timber front door off its hinges which hit him in the head.
In sentencing, Mr McRobert went described Von Sanden as "a bit of a loner" with "little-to-no budgeting skills".
He added prison was the "only appropriate" conviction and sentenced Von Sanden to 18 months behind bars.
A non-parole period of 12 months was set with Von Sanden also ordered to pay $2000 in fines.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.