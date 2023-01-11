'Fish and chips if no one feels like cooking': circus leader's summer secrets

Home cooking, the return of family and friends and picture postcard beauty - what does summer in Wollongong mean to you.
Circus Monoxide's Jonathan Christley, who rejoined the 25 year old circus school late last year to try to bring back the circus from the edge after it announced its closure, shares his tips as part of our Summer Q&A.
What does summer in Wollongong mean to you?
Catching up with people and making new friends. We usually have people come over for Christmas and friends visit often in Summer. Many stay over.
Our daughter returns from Melbourne and we also billet musicians for the Illawarra Folk Festival. We camp for part of January, and catch up with old friends and make new ones.
First memory of summer in Wollongong?
I remember being struck by Wollongong's beauty. We were renting a place high up the escarpment when we first moved down and we woke to picture postcard beauty each day.
First place you take visitors?
A picnic at Sandon Point at sunset.
What Wollongong does best in summer?
The beach
Favourite eatery?
Para in Thirroul, and, the canteen at the Helensburgh temple.
Secret spot?
Our back verandah, where you can feel a slight breeze and watch birds flit between trees while reading a good book.
The best local summer food is ...anything cooked at home with love.... and fish and chips if no one feels like cooking
I know it's summer when I smell ...sunscreen
What aspect of summer in Wollongong would you change?
Wollongong needs more trees and shade. Summer is best observed from under a tree.
