Roadworks impacts highway at Sutton Forest and Heathcote Road

Motorists are warned of changed traffic conditions on the Hume Highway at Sutton Forrest from Sunday.
Between Sally's Corner Road and the Illawarra Highway there will be work done to repair the northbound lanes and the on-ramp to the Illawarra Highway.
Work will be carried out at night between 7.30pm and 5am from Sunday, January 15 until Tuesday, January 17, weather permitting.
A reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and single lane closures will be in place during work hours.
The on-ramp to the Illawarra Highway also will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, weather permitting.
On that day detours will be in place via the Old Hume Highway. it is expected delays will add up to 15 minutes additional travel time.
In other scheduled work which may affect Illawarra motorists, substantial work on Heathcote Road begins on Sunday.
Work between New illawarra Road and the Princes Highway stars on Sunday and for five days, between 9pm and 5am, the road will be closed in both directions.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.