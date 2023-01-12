Kembla Grange trainers Robert and Luke Price will be looking for redemption when their four-year-old mare Jamaea again heads to the Gold Coast for the 1400 metres $1 million Magic Million fillies and mares race.
The Group-level talent failed as second favourite in last year's MM Guineas when ninth behind King Of Sparta, after a luckless run from an inside barrier where she found herself buried on the fence in limited galloping room after jumping poorly.
On Saturday she she will jump from barrier 10, again with jockey Tommy Berry aboard.
Robert Price told the Mercury that despite trialing at Warwick Farm last week, Jamaea had been well rested for her Gold Coast assignment and has been prepared to unleash her best first-up.
"She's come here on a limited prep but in saying that she had three weeks off [before that] so she's had plenty of residual fitness on board anyway," he said.
"She had that one trial at Warwick Farm, she was a bit slow being as she is so relaxed these days behind and in the gates. [But] we're happy with her condition and her manner as she is quite happy at the moment."
Price added that Jamaea would need to avoid a slow start in the race.
"Last year we were three-or-four back on the fence from a tardy beginning [and] it wouldn't matter where we drew," he said.
"She's going to begin better from a wider gate. When you're slow to begin you're vulnerable to other horses coming on top of you and that's what happened.
''Hopefully this year we don't begin badly but we will be back in the run and need some luck."
Bet365 has posted Jamaea at $10, with Chris Waller's Kiku $4.20 favourite and local Me Me Legarde $8.
Kiku, to be ridden by in-form hoop Brenton Avdulla, is a dual acceptor, also entered for the Magic Millions Cup where she has drawn barrier 15.
Strong-finishing Me Me Legarde (jockey Jason Collett) is trained by Toby and Trent Edmonds just across the road from the Gold Coast Turf Club at Bundall, and looms as a major threat.
She was a closing second to King Of Sparta in last year's Guineas and saves her best form for her home track.
Jamaea will need to break a major run of outs for success on Saturday.
The Headwater mare's last win was in September 2021, when she defeated Robodira in the Group 2 Furious Stakes (1200m) at Randwick.
The track is rated a good 4 but there is a chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.
The Prices will also have their eyes on Kembla this Saturday, with lone home-track runner Slickman in the Provincial Class 1 Handicap.
He will be fancied by punters after drawing barrier one.
