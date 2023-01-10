Hawks tough run continues at hands of JackJumpers

If Illawarra's horrific injury run continues, they could do worse than giving 'Brendon from Albion Park' a call.
With the Hawks well in the contest at three-quarter-time in Wollongong on Tuesday night, the sharpshooter from the Park nailed a half-court heave to nab the keys to a new car and lift the roof off the WEC.
Hawks skipper Sam Froling was obviously watching, bettering the effort from inside his own three-point line with seconds left, but it proved a footnote on another close loss, 92-89 to the JackJumpers.
In a contest that saw 10 lead changes through three quarters, the fourth-placed JackJumpers found another gear in the final term to shoot out to a 12-point lead and ultimately cruise home.
It left Brendon's half-court shot the high-point for the Illawarra faithful that turned out to watch another game effort from their undermanned side fall short.
Tyler Harvey had 13 of his 22 points in a second-term explosion, while Froling finished in triple-double territory with another monster showing of 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Dan Grida showed why his attributes have been so highly valued by the organisation, with 16 points, including consecutive and-ones to get his side back within reach of victory late.
Deng Deng continues his consistent hustle with 16 points, but the Hawks struggled to take care of the ball, coughing up 14 turnovers, young guard Will Hickey the worst offender with six.
Rashard Kelly led the visitors with 18 points, while Jack McVeigh had 15 and Jarrad Weeks made the most of his start with 14 points at 4/5 from deep.
Milton Doyle had an understated 10 points and six rebounds, his points coming either side of halftime to halt a Hawks run.
While he admits he's tired of repeating himself, coach Jacob Jackomas said he couldn't fault his side's effort despite falling to 2-18.
"For us to be involved in any game, especially against a team like that the effort has to be high," he said.
"It is close. I think towards the end it was a little bit closer than the scoreline says, that's the honest truth of it. They played pretty good in that fourth.
"We're rolling out some guys playing extended minutes right now, we had Tyler at 36 [minutes]. We've got three games this week and he's giving everything he can.
"Davo [Hickey] is playing 24 minutes, we're just blooding young guys right now. We are hoping to get over the line at some stage, we really are.
"All we have right now is to put in performances like that. That's all we can do, that's the commitment we've made to each other.
"We've just got to keep fighting."
With seven games remaining, their next three coming on the road against the current top-three sides on the ladder, it ill be all Jackomas' side can do to avoid falling to the worst win-loss ledger in franchise history.
The high-flying Taipans and Kings could hammer two further nails in that coffin on a tough road double for the Hawks that begins in the tropics on Friday and returns to Sydney on Sunday.
Froling had his side's first six points, with Deng chiming in with the Hawks first triple as the Hawks led 11-10 through four minutes.
Weeks was hot from deep, grabbing a pair of threes, but Harvey fired back with his first from deep as the hosts held a slender one-point lead at the mid-point of the term.
McVeigh and Sam McDaniel also chimed on from long-range as the visitors again locked the scores at 21 apiece, with an and-one from Will Magnay and a three from Sean Macdonald saw the margin swell to a game-high six.
Deng halted the mini-break with a hustle bucket and drained his second three five seconds before the horn cut things back to three at the first break.
Jackomas burned a quick timeout when Macdonald's second three saw the JackJumpers shoot out to a seven-point lead. It did little to halt a 12-4 run that saw the visitors push the lead beyond double digits.
Harvey had a three and a couple more from the line before draining a monster from the Kmart logo on a 10-0 run that cut things back to two and forced Scott Roth into a timeout.
There was no slowing the Hawks skipper, who drained back-to-back triples, the latter an impossible-looking bomb from the corner, to take his tally to 13 for the term.
Doyle fired back for a five-point cushion and lobbed in a couple more from the charity stripe on a personal 7-0 run to ensure his side led by as much at the half.
He remained the chief tormentor on the resumption, with a three and another clever dime to take the early running in the third. Froling had four on an 8-2 run that brought things back to a single point with two minutes left in the quarter.
Kelly had four points to close the term, including last say of the quarter as the JackJumpers led by five at the final break. Weeks had two triples and Kelly grabbed six straight points on a 13-5 to the fourth.
The Hawks drew back within four on Grida's back-to-back and-one plays with two minutes remaining before Harvey's long-range attempt at making it a single score game with 50 seconds remaining rimmed out.
It proved as close as they got, Froling's late speculator notwithstanding.
