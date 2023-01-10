Watch 'Brendon from Albion Park' win a car during Hawks' halftime

One man almost single-handedly bought the house down at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre - "Brendon from Albion Park".
The Hawks and the JackJumpers may have been engaged in a NBL game but they were nowhere to be seen when the throatiest of roars echoed around the stadium.
Brendon Jones stepped on court for the halftime shoot-out ... and nailed it.
In a celebration reminiscent of Shane Warne's 700th wicket at the MCG, Brendon wheeled away and shared in the wild celebrations with the Hawks' faithful.
Sponsored by City Motors Group, the spectator turned shootout superstar won, you guessed it - a car.
Maybe it was Brendon's effort that inspired Hawks skipper Sam Froling to drain a massive three-pointer from inside his own three-point line as the clock wound down.
As spectacular as it was, it couldn't prevent the Hawks' narrow 92-89 loss. But for a moment, at halftime, there was joy dripping from the rafters at the WEC.
