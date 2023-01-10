Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Watch 'Brendon from Albion Park' win a car during Hawks' halftime

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated January 10 2023 - 10:37pm, first published 10:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One man almost single-handedly bought the house down at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre - "Brendon from Albion Park".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.