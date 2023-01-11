The year we return to normal? Five things Wollongong sporting fans should get behind in 2023

There is plenty to look forward to for Wollongong in 2023 as we approach the half-way mark in January.
So here is a list of the top five things that are most crucial to look out for.
FIFA Women's World Cup
The biggest sporting event in women's sport is fast approaching and it is coming to Australia and New Zealand.
The Matildas will be one of the favourites considering matches are on home soil.
Shellharbour's Cailtin Foord will lead the line with global superstar Sam Kerr. Former Illawarra Stingrays' attacker Mary Fowler has staked her claim for a starting berth for the national team in recent months.
Will we see our local heroes lifting Cup glory in August? Only time will tell.
Wollongong Aquathon
Following two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the Wollongong Aquathon will be back and bigger than ever with competition organisers expecting substantial crowd numbers for the event - which takes place on Australia Day 2023.
The best thing about the event is all can take part, regardless of ability of level of competitiveness.
It promises to be a huge event for Wollongong, so why not take part?
St George Illawarra Dragons
A disappointing 2022 season sees the Dragons start the new campaign under enormous pressure.
Read more: Loose Ends: Carnival star on selectors radar
And it wouldn't be the start of the season without some off-field issues. The main question is will Talatau Amone take to the field following his legal battles due to his alleged 'hammer attack' in Warrawong?
Coach Anthony Griffin is also under pressure from the off and if the side doesn't start well it could spell trouble.
The Dragons' first match in Wollongong is against the Dolphins on 1 April.
Wollongong Wolves and their push for a National Second Division spot
It proves to be a huge year for the Wolves - who are looking to secure a spot on the national stage once again.
The proposed 'National Second Division' is set to be announced this year and the Wolves - led by chief executive Strebre Delovski - are doing all the right things to be named as one of the teams taking part in the new competition - set to start in the beginning of 2024.
On the field, new coach David Carney has shuffled things around a bit and the side will be looking to go better than their ninth-placed finish in the 2022 NPL season.
It is a big year for football and the Wolves could reap the rewards.
(Hopefully) no interrupted sport in 2023
Sporting fans in the Illawarra have been through it all really.
Following two years of shortened competitions due to COVID-19, 2022 was supposed to be the year that everything returned back to normal - or as normal as it could be at the time.
But a La Nina weather event ruined any chance of a normal sporting calendar year, with many teams from all local competitions training and playing for almost 12 months due to postponements of competitions.
Whether it was Premier League football, Illawarra League, Group Seven, South Coast AFL, it didn't matter. There was no escaping the rain. In 2023, the Illawarra will be looking for it's first full sporting calendar year since 2019 and that in itself is something to get excited for.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.