Initiations don't come much tougher but Hawks coach Jacob Jackomas has found an ally in Tasmania coach Scott Roth, the Tasmania boss issuing a compelling defence of his battling Hawks rival.
The Hawks slumped to 2-19 with a three-point loss to the JackJumpers on Tuesday amid a horrific injury toll that's seen Jackomas lose four imports to season-ending injuries, with Peyton Siva and Michael Frazier joining the long-term casualty ward last week.
The close loss to the JackJumpers came four days after surrendering an eight-point lead deep in the fourth quarter to go down to Adelaide on the road.
With the play-in race hitting a tight bottleneck down the stretch of the season, Roth is convinced the Hawks will claim a major scalp before it's out.
"They're going to beat somebody and I'm just glad it wasn't us," Roth said.
"[Jackomas'] got them playing very hard and scrappy. They're all in and it's a great credit to him given all the things they've gone through. I've [spoken] weeks ago about patience with coaches like him that are just starting their careers.
"He's on the right track, he's obviously been well schooled by Goorj and you've just got to stay patient. No one, I don't care are who you are, Phil Jackson, anyone, is going to survive that many injuries and get through something other than to try and have a successful year.
"In my opinion, he's having a successful year because they're competing, they're not giving in to anybody. They're scrapping and fighting. We've got to come back [to Wollongong] one more time and I'm not looking forward to it.
"That, to me, is winning. It might not be what the fans want to see or what people want, but he's winning in a different way and he's building something. Credit to the staff and Jacob for their perseverance to do what he's doing,"
The Hawks face a brutal run home, with six of their seven remaining games coming against the current top-five sides. It begins with a tough road treble that will see them play top-three teams Cairns, Sydney and New Zealand in their next three outings.
It leaves the Hawks battling to avoid finishing with the franchise's worst-ever record by season's end. J
Jackomas admits he's tired of offering up the same post-game answers, but said he can't ask for more than consistent effort from a team so drastically undermanned.
"I think it's a little bit of everything at the moment right now for us with the line-ups we've got out there," he said.
What this is giving us is an unbelievable experience, but it's a little bit at our expense right now in the win-loss column.
"I think what we're starting to have here, and we didn't have it at the beginning of the year when we had chances, is we're starting to put consistent efforts in.
"At the beginning of the year, with the same (depleted) line-up to be fair, we had a good game in Perth, came back played New Zealand and got smacked.
"Even though we're not winning, we are actually consistently coming in. I'd rather be consistent than all over the place.
"We are young, but we want to win. We don't just want to be the team that's gallant [in defeat]. We are really trying to win and I hope everyone understands that."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
