Dragons prop Blake Lawrie has welcomed the addition of Ben Murdoch-Masila, saying the Tongan international's signing will help create greater competition within their big-man stocks.
St George Illawarra announced on New Year's Day that they had locked in the 31-year-old on a two-year contract.
The former Tiger, Panther and Warriors brings a wealth of experience to the club, having played 83 NRL games. Murdoch-Masila also played more than 100 Super League matches with Salford and Warrington, and 14 international Tests for Tonga.
Murdoch-Masila - along with ex-Tiger Zane Musgrove - could play a key role in the Dragons' 2023 campaign, following the off-season departures of experienced trio Tariq Sims, Josh McGuire and George Burgess.
Lawrie said Murdoch-Masila had made his impact since joining St George Illawarra for pre-season training last week.
"He's very dense. He hit me on the diamond pads the other day and I was like 'yeah, I'm not running at you again because it hurt me'," Lawrie, who turned 26 on Tuesday, said
'But he's fitting in really well. He's only been here for four or five sessions now, so he's still coming out of his shell a bit in a new environment and meeting new players. But each and every session, he's getting better and opening up a bit more, and showcasing what he's got.
"Benny brings that X-factor with offloads and second-phase footy. He can break a game open, and break the lines from 20 metres out and score a try. He's played in the World Cup as well, so he definitely provides extra competition in the forward pack.
"He might be looking towards playing a bit more back row or middle, but whatever position 'Hook' (coach Anthony Griffin) wants him to play, I'm sure he'll earn his spot. He'll earn the trust of his new teammates and go out there in the trials, and hopefully get a spot in round one."
The Dragons are knuckling down at training as the countdown begins until their pre-season challenge against St Helens at WIN Stadium on February 11.
The game will be the first in a series of pre-season trials before the red v get their NRL campaign under way in March against the Titans, following a round one bye.
It shapes as a crucial season for St George Illawarra, who are hoping to return to finals for the first time since 2018.
"We've got everyone back on deck now, so we're ready to go. Footy is in four or five weeks and we're building nicely. We've still got a lot of work to do but the energy is humming," Lawrie said.
"We've got some quality forwards, so you've got to earn your spot each and every single week, each and every single training session. So that's we're all doing, all 39 of us here. Everyone is putting their best foot forward to earn that spot, because you've obviously got to go out there and earn it.
"There's great enjoyment and excitement within the group. I think it comes down to if you enjoy what you do, you'll go out there and play your best footy. But we've got a lot of work to do to be where we need to be, because we obviously haven't experienced finals for four or five years now. And we need to give our club, ourselves and fans what they deserve."
