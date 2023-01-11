In the 50 years since the end of Australian involvement in the Vietnam War, much has changed for local veterans.
Half a century ago, the Governor-General issued a proclamation on January 11, 1973, formally declaring an end to Australia's role in the war.
Since then, the community's perception of Vietnam Veterans has changed drastically, Vietnam Veterans Illawarra Sub-branch President Ian Birch said.
"In the early 70's, you weren't proud to say you were a Vietnam war veteran," he said.
Now, he walks alongside other veterans on ANZAC Day, and their immense sacrifices are remembered and honoured by the local community.
"I think we've reached where we'd liked to be, as veterans, to be accepted," he said.
January 11 marks the beginning of a year of commemoration for the sub-branch, and Vietnam Veterans nationally.
Locally, the sub-branch is joining forces with the Fairy Meadow Rotary and Vietnamese Community in Wollongong to plan a fun run in honour of the veterans' service, raising funds for medical aid projects in Vietnam.
Fairy Meadow Rotary Treasurer Sharyn Mackenzie said the event, to be held on April 2, was an opportunity to honour the sacrifices made by veterans and their families, 50 years on.
"History has shown that their service was very costly, beyond even the actual physical pain and loss, and that cost continues to felt by not only the defence force personnel themselves but also by those who have shared their lives since their return all those years ago," Ms Mackenzie said.
"The walk is a wonderful opportunity for the community to gather together to show our respect for our Vietnam Veterans."
The walk will have a staggered start from Woonona and finish at the war memorial on Flagstaff Hill, and the Wollongong Vietnamese community will be supplying food and other support.
"To have the backing of the local Vietnamese community is very special," Mr Birch said.
"They contribute so much to our way of life."
A national commemorative service will also be held in Canberra on Vietnam Veteran's Day on August 18 to mark the 50th anniversary, among other ceremonies nation-wide marking the occasion.
