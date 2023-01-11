A strong contingent of Illawarra riders young and old battled a brutal Buninyong course and hot conditions at the National Road Cycling Championships last weekend.
Some Illawarra riders flourished, while others were undone by a mixture of bad luck and fitness issues.
The criterion circuit on the mainstream of Ballarat definitely suited Gerringong rider Curtis Trkulja, who finished fourth in the U19 men's race, chasing down a breakaway in the final laps.
The Illawarra masters team (Terry Wall, Phil Jones, Mark Morgan and Michael Kejda) also competed strongly to finish second in their category.
Illawarra's in-form Nathanael Burns, coming off an excellent Tour of Bright and representing his new team Motorex AFK Cabinets, completed 10 laps of the 11-kilometres Bunniyong U19 road-race.
Burns was riding strongly until he was brought down in a crash descending the course which ended his race. Trkulja also rode strongly but succumbed to cramps finishing 13th.
Trkulja will however be lamenting what could have been in the U19 Individual Time Trial.
The talented rider was sitting in second place before he suffered a mechanical problem with 400 metres to go, which saw him drop down to ninth.
Burns also rode strongly in the time trial after being cleared of any serious injuries, finishing seventh.
Young Nowra rider Cameron Harrison did not place in the top 15 but showed enough to suggest his best was yet to come.
In a race of attrition and trying conditions, young Nowra cyclist Joshua Ludman (Roulands) and Jonah Hamer raced strongly and were the standout Illawarra riders in U23 division.
Hamer finished 14th in the U23 Individual Time trial in an incredibly strong field. It was an impressive result for the 18-year-old, who has a very bright future.
Illawarra riders Lillie Pollock (Team Bridgelane) and Angela Gates also did extremely well to finish the elite women's race, especially considering the fact a third of the field were unable to survive the punishing conditions.
