Four people have been evacuated from a house in Bellambi on Wednesday morning after reports of smoke billowing from under the eaves.
Emergency services were called to the house fire on Brompton Road at 10.26am, and three fire trucks from Bulli, Wollongong and Corrimal attended, a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
The house was "smoke-logged", the spokesperson said, and two adults and two children were evacuated.
Firefighters are continuing to clear the house of smoke using a positive pressure fan.
