Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Park Rail scaffolder man Zeke Dingle allegedly stole from Kmart while on bail for police chase

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 11 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zeke Dingle fronted Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture from Facebook.

A scaffolder who allegedly nicked a plethora of items from Kmart Figtree is accused of changing his yellow hi vis shirt to an orange one as a "disguise" before returning to a nearby store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.