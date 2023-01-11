A scaffolder who allegedly nicked a plethora of items from Kmart Figtree is accused of changing his yellow hi vis shirt to an orange one as a "disguise" before returning to a nearby store.
Zeke Dingle, aged 33 of Albion Park Rail, fronted Wollongong Local Court earlier this week charged with shoplifting. A plea is yet to be entered.
Police will allege that Dingle and his partner were wearing fluorescent yellow shirts when they entered Kmart at Figtree Grove about 3pm on December 27.
Inside, Dingle allegedly pushed a trolley around as the pair stuffed it with items including a 30 pack of coathangers, a dish drainer, a camping bag, a toaster, a hi vis jacket, work boots, and a Queen bed sheet set totalling $346, according to tendered court documents.
CCTV allegedly showed Dingle's co-accused hiding with the trolley in the kitchenware section while Dingle paid for a thermal pet mat at the self-serve checkout.
Dingle allegedly met up with the co-accused in the store with his receipt, covered the trolley with the pet mat, and approached the Kmart door greeter.
Police claim Dingle flashed his receipt on the way out but did not give the greeter enough time to verify the items. The staff member contacted a manager who reviewed CCTV.
Shortly after, Dingle allegedly attended Figtree Grove bathrooms where he changed his yellow fluorescent shirt to an orange fluorescent shirt, in an attempt to disguise his appearance, police say.
About 5pm, the Kmart manager allegedly saw Dingle at the nearby Coles store unpacking boxed Kmart products. She contacted security and allegedly took a picture of Dingle and the alleged stolen items.
Wollongong police reviewed the CCTV and Dingle was arrested on December 30 when he attended the police station to report as per his bail requirements.
In court on Monday, defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes said her client instructed he was not liable as he believed his partner paid for the items.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien granted strict bail with a stern warning.
"If you come before me for more alleged breaches you're going to have a very steep hill to climb," Mr O'Brien said.
Dingle was ordered to reside in Bulli, not to contact or go near the co-accused, and to not enter supermarkets.
The matter will return to court on January 25.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
