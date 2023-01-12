Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra miner South32 makes Climate Council's 'Dirty Dozen' in face of new federal emissions plan

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
File image of South32's Dendrobrium Mine, located in Kembla Heights. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Australian Climate Council has named Illawarra coal miner South32 among its "dirty dozen" list of polluters, but the mining company said they are committed to doing their part to address climate change.

