Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Riannon June Taylor avoids jail after Corrimal burglary

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riannon June Taylor has been sentenced on break-in and entering inclosed land charges.

A woman caught rifling through residents' belongings at a Corrimal apartment complex after stealing two laptops from one of the units has steered clear of jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.