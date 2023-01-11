A woman caught rifling through residents' belongings at a Corrimal apartment complex after stealing two laptops from one of the units has steered clear of jail.
Riannon June Taylor, 41, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing on charges of entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, and break and enter and committing larceny.
On the morning of November 2, 2021 a resident of the unit block and her partner entered the complex's basement when they saw the East Corrimal woman rummaging through items in the storage area.
The woman found Taylor with the parts of her new bicycle so asked her what she was doing, to which Taylor responded: "It's my bike".
The resident took the bike from Taylor, who ran up a ramp and out a door onto the Princes Highway.
By that point, Taylor had already broken into and stolen from a third-floor unit in that same complex.
About 6am that same morning, that unit's occupant awoke to find her screen door was slightly lifted, the sliding door was open about 60 centimetres, and the gate leading onto her balcony was ajar.
Two laptops that had been in her living room were missing, one of which was a work computer which held sensitive information.
When Taylor was arrested later that month, she was found with a laptop in her handbag.
Defence lawyer Nick Ashby told the court that Taylor had been offered a part-time job as a cleaner and was on a methadone program.
Mr Ashby said the break-in offence crossed the threshold where imprisonment was the only option, but submitted this could be served through an intensive correction order with conditions that included abstinence from drugs and alcohol, and no reoffending.
The Crown prosecutor noted a sentencing assessment report placed Taylor at medium to high risk of reoffending, but said Taylor was entitled to a 25 per cent discount on her sentence for her guilty plea.
However, she also said Taylor had a lengthy criminal history.
Magistrate Chris McRobert commented on the significant difficulties and trauma Taylor had suffered in her life and said full-time imprisonment would not benefit the community nor the offender.
"You have been traumatised in personal relationships on an unfortunately frequent basis," he said.
Magistrate McRobert also said Taylor had shown some determination to address her problems.
He sentenced her to an 18-month community corrections order and an 18-month intensive correction order, on the condition she be supervised, undertake rehabilitation and abstain from alcohol and drugs.
He said this aimed to deter her from reoffending and "encourage [her] to accept support to get [her] life back on track".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.