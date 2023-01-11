Bishop of Wollongong remembers Pell

The Bishop of Wollongong has invited members of the church to pray for Cardinal George Pell following the senior Catholic figure's death at the age of 81.
In a statement published on the Catholic Diocese of Wollongong's website on Wednesday, Bishop Brian Mascord said:
"My sisters and brothers in Christ
"In solidarity with Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP, I invite you to pray for the repose of the soul of Cardinal George Pell, for comfort and consolation for his family and for all of those who loved him and are grieving him at this time. Requiescat in pace."
Archbishop of Melbourne Peter Comensoli, who hails from the Illawarra, described the late cardinal as "a very significant and influential Church leader, both in Australia and internationally, deeply committed to Christian discipleship".
He prayed that Cardinal Pell "be welcomed into eternal life".
"Our prayers of comfort and condolence are also with his family, especially his only surviving sibling David Pell," Archbishop Comensoli said.
"May eternal light shine upon him, and may he now rest in peace and rise to glory in the Lord."
Cardinal Pell died from complications following hip replacement surgery in Rome on Tuesday evening.
But while members of the church and some high-profile Australians, including former prime minister Tony Abbott and John Howard, have offered fond words for Cardinal Pell, many others remember him for the allegations of child sexual abuse levelled at him and his failures in responding to abuse committed by other members of the clergy.
