It was almost 20 years ago but Rhys Voysey still remembers his first game of cricket, like it was yesterday.
"I still remember my first game I ever played. I was eight-years-old and it was in 2003. It's easy to remember the game because we played the game in snow," Voysey said.
"I grew up on the Blue Mountains and it gets a bit cold up there but it was very unusual in mid-October for there to be snow and sleet during a cricket game.....it hasn't really happened much since but for me the fact it did snow made it easy to remember my first game."
Twenty years on and the Keira bowler's love of the game is as strong as ever.
Voysey only joined the Lions this season, after spending nine "fantastic" seasons at neighbouring club University.
He joined the Students in 2013, a year after his family moved from the Blue Mountains to Wollongong.
Voysey went on to study at the University of Wollongong and has been teaching at various Illawarra schools since 2017, a year after graduating with a Bachelor of Teaching degree.
The 28-year-old said he has made some great friends during his years at UOW and playing for the Students.
"I've met some mates during this time that I'm going to be friends with for a long time," he said.
"We are all similar blokes who enjoyed uni life and playing cricket. Most of us now call Wollongong home but we all came here for uni from out west or down the coast.
"The main enjoyment about cricket is the mates you make. Fortunately, we've also had a pretty successful run on the cricket field as well."
This success includes two Twenty20 premiership victories (2019-20 and 2020-21) and the Illawarra Cricket first grade grand final win in 2020-21.
"I was lucky enough to be captain for the premiership that Uni won and also the Twenty20 comp that year too, which was pretty special," he said. "We had a stacked side who worked really hard for each other.
"While it is always good to take a few wickets and sometimes make some runs, for me it's more satisfying when the team as a whole does well as well as other players struggling with their own form.
"Cricket can be a brutal game when you are down so it is especially satisfying when you see a struggling team-mate put in the hard work and come good and make some runs, take some wickets or take a great catch in the outfield - and get that love of the game again - it's a great feeling."
Personally Voysey's love of the game has never been in doubt but he admitted the move to Keira this season was a "really nice change" for his cricket.
"I loved my time at Uni but I'm relishing the new challenge here at Keira.
"I have only heard good things about the club so moving over I wasn't at all concerned about how I would fit in. It has been awesome."
Having missed the Lions last-start win over Port Kembla, Voysey will be back on deck for Keira's home clash against Balgownie on Saturday.
In the other round nine fixtures on Saturday, Wests Illawarra hosts Port Kembla, Northern Districts play Corrimal, Uni battle Wollongong and Helensburgh take on Dapto.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
