Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rhys Voysey's journey from playing in snow to Illawarra cricket success

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
January 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhys Voysey (blue top) playing for Illawarra against South Coast last November. Picture: Adam McLean

It was almost 20 years ago but Rhys Voysey still remembers his first game of cricket, like it was yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.