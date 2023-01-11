Illawarra Mercury
Fire rages through couple's West Wollongong home of 56 years

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated January 11 2023 - 9:29pm, first published 7:15pm
A spectacular house fire shrouded West Wollongong in black smoke on Wednesday afternoon, shutting down parts of the city and destroying the home of one of its most colourful residents.

