Marlin fever is hitting our area

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said marlin fever has well and truly hit with a hot bite happening with both blacks and stripes from waters just north of us having the best bite over the weekend.
That warm water is creeping down our way and midweek saw multiple hook-ups off our local water and that can only get better.
Along with the beakies there have been plenty of good-sized dolphin fish turning up at the FADs, with fish to 15 kilograms caught around the Sydney South FAD.
Again these exciting and delicious eating pelagics should be hitting our local FADs within a week.
Most of the marlin were trolled up but it shouldn't be long until the blacks move in our reefs in the 50-60 fathom range, hunting and balling up the bait schools, and will start liking the slow-trolled slimies.
For those chasing reds, there have been some excellent fish coming in over the past week with most of them from the deeper reefs.
A couple of locals have been doing well in the shallows with some great bags of fish with plenty over 3 kilos.
In close, the key is anchor and burley and work the low-light periods for best results and strip lining baits down the burley trail.
Out on the deeper reefs the key is, and has been for some time, to work the edges of the bait school with flesh squid yakkas or slimies to generate bite interest.
There have been some good kings around too, with rock hoppers doing well off the more northern ledges using stick baits and lures.
Beaches have produced excellent fishing for all your bread-and-butter species, with plenty of bream and tarwhine as well as the ever-tasty whiting and flathead being taken on live beach worms, pipis and prawns.
Quite a few shop customers took advantage of the big tides of late, walking the beaches throwing plastics in the gutters on low tide and have done well on flathead and plenty of school jew to 80 centimetres.
There have also been plenty of salmon and tailor about the beaches.
Website: www.reeldealfishing.com.au
Email: gazwade@bigpond.com
