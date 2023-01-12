Illawarra Mercury
Marlin fever is hitting our area

Updated January 12 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 12:00pm
Joe Vegara with his 85-centimetres dusky flatty from St Georges Basin caught and released. Picture supplied

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said marlin fever has well and truly hit with a hot bite happening with both blacks and stripes from waters just north of us having the best bite over the weekend.

