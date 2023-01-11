Drug driver admits to carrying 'zombie' knife, throwing dagger

An Illawarra man will face sentencing at a later date after he was caught driving under the influence of meth on two separate occasions, and carrying banned weapons including a 'zombie' knife.
Damian David Kelly, 43, pleaded guilty at Wollongong Local Court to two charges of driving with an illicit drug in his system, and two charges of possessing a prohibited weapon.
A set of agreed facts tendered to the court said police patrolling the Lake Illawarra area on April 19 last year stopped a Toyota Camry in Short Street after checks revealed its registered owner was allegedly involved in drug-related offending.
The officers found Kelly behind the wheel and while a breath test was negative, a drug test returned a positive result.
Kelly was arrested and admitted he had used methamphetamine a day or two prior.
Late on the night of May 7 Kelly was again stopped by police, this time driving a black BMW in Warrawong.
Again, the breath test did not detect alcohol but the oral fluid test came up positive for meth.
A second sample returned the same result and was sent off for further analysis, which confirmed the presence of the drug.
The following month police pulled up behind a black BMW parked outside an abandoned building in Unanderra because their automatic number plate reader flagged the vehicle as allegedly being used in the supply of illicit drugs.
The officers spoke to Kelly, who was sitting in the driver's seat; checks revealed he was on bail on drug supply charges, so the officers searched the vehicle.
Kelly told them there was a knife in the boot and inside the spare wheel they discovered a 30-centimetre knife with a serrated edge, branded 'Zombie Killer'.
So-called 'zombie' knives are banned.
In August, police patrolling Coniston pulled over Kelly in a black BMW.
Kelly told them he was the registered owner of the vehicle, but other people he chose not to name had been using the car.
A search of the car uncovered a black sheath under the driver's seat containing a meat cleaver-type knife as well as a throwing dagger, which is a banned weapon.
On that occasion, Kelly told police he had no idea who they belonged to.
Kelly also faces sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping charges related to an alleged attack on a man in Port Kembla in September.
He has not pleaded guilty to those offences.
Kelly will return to court next month.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
