Damian David Kelly pleads guilty to drug-driving, weapons charges in Wollongong court

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 12 2023 - 8:12am, first published 8:10am
Drug driver admits to carrying 'zombie' knife, throwing dagger

An Illawarra man will face sentencing at a later date after he was caught driving under the influence of meth on two separate occasions, and carrying banned weapons including a 'zombie' knife.

