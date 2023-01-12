Game On: Will Wollongong create World Cup winners?

It's not often marvelled at enough, but a number of current and former Illawarra Stingrays could be headed to World Cup glory in 2023.
The Stingrays will head back to pre-season at their new training facility at Guest Park, Fairy Meadow, following a long search for a full-time base.
Despite the lack of training and playing bases that have plagued the Stingrays for a number of years, they have still been able to produce world class talent in the past and they still continue to do so.
The Illawarra has always had the reputation of being an area richly gifted with incredible athletes. But in football terms, we have never produced a World Cup winner.
Even from the great Socceroos squad that featured the likes of Luke Wilkshire, Mile Sterjovski and Scott Chipperfield, the best they could manage was a round of 16 berth.
That's not to discredit, but just simply stating facts. If the Matildas were to lift Cup glory on home soil as the world game heads down under in July and August of this year, it would have to be credited as perhaps the greatest achievement in Australian football history.
The most notable player that almost certainly has her name on Tony Gustavsson's squad list is Caitlin Foord, but former Stingrays' attacker Mary Fowler is doing all the right things to press her claim for a starting spot.
She even managed to score against reigning gold medallists in Canada late last year.
Then there are some outsiders that could press their claim, such as former Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby and current Stingrays forward, Sheridan Gallagher.
The latter captained the Young Matildas at the U-20 Women's World Cup late last year and whilst she hasn't been capped by the first team, you would assume she will be a prominent figure in the national team for the next decade.
All of these current and former Stingrays will have the chance to take part in the Cup of Nations tournament which was announced on Thursday.
Football Australia, with the support of the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, will host the four-nation tournament comprising of three double-header matchdays in Gosford, Sydney, and Newcastle.
The Cup of Nations will see the Matildas joined by fellow Women's World Cup contestants Spain and Jamaica, as well as Czechia.
The six-match tournament will kick-off at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on February 16 with Spain playing Jamaica followed by the CommBank Matildas against Czechia.
The highest ranked winner will be crowned Cup of Nations champions.
Will Gustavsson use the tournament as an opportunity for wins on the board before the World Cup, or will he use it to test out strategies for the major competition? If his track record is anything to go by, it will be the latter.
And as a result, we may see more of the likes of Fowler, Hawkesby and Gallagher in the Cup of Nations.
