We are more than halfway through the summer school holidays and you would be forgiven if you are running out of ways to keep the kids entertained.
Luckily, there are plenty of family-friendly attractions in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven.
Whether you are after adventure or something more relaxed, we have you covered with our list of nine of the best family attractions.
Treetops Adventure Nowra is open every day of the school holidays from 9am to 5pm, except for Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
It offers various junior courses for children aged 3-7, as well as tree ropes courses for various skill levels in children aged 3-17.
There is also a KidZip course for children aged 8-12.
Prices vary.
Nothing says fun like a round or two of mini golf at Wollongong's Holey Moley Golf Club.
Each of the 18 holes reflects a different pop culture theme, including the Simpsons-themed sensation of 742 Evergreen Terrace, the iconic Iron Throne from Game of Thrones and a Teevel Knievel hole for putters willing to try and recreate a famous Evil Knievel stunt.
The course is split over two nine-hole courses, so you can play nine or 18 holes. Nine-hole private event bookings are also available.
Children are welcome during the day, before the venue is transformed into an adult entertainment hub at night complete with cocktail bar and karaoke rooms - perfect to let off some steam after a long day entertaining the kids.
There are even school holiday offers to help you beat the boredom for less, with kids paying $10 for nine holes every day before 4pm, and a special family deal of $10 per person, based on a family of four (two adults and two children under 18).
The largest family-owned and operated water theme park in NSW, Jamberoo Action Park offers world-class rides and attractions in a well-maintained, natural setting.
There are rides for children of all ages. Young children will love Billabong Beach, Kiddies Cove, Banjo's Billabong and the Mushroom Pool, while the older kids will enjoy the thrill of the Funnel Web, The Taipan and The Perfect Storm.
Other attractions include Rapid River, The Rock, Surf Hill, Outback Bay wave pool, and there are even land-based attractions such as a chairlift, bobsled, train ride and mini golf.
As if that's not enough incentive to visit these holidays, the biggest ride ever to be built at Jamberoo has opened in time for the summer holidays.
After a decade of planning, construction and several unprecedented delays, the park's state-of-the-art Velocity Falls opened late last year. The high-adrenaline, zero-gravity ride replaced the dated Splash Out water slide and includes eight individual slides, with a further two "multibump" slides, extending approximately 30 metres.
Whether you want to take part in the original tree top walk, or sail through the air on a zipline tour, or do both, kids will love Illawarra Fly.
The Treetop Walk is a 1.5 kilometre walk through a beautiful warm temperate rainforest along a 500-metre steel walkway 20 to 30 metres off the ground.
The walk culminates at Knights Tower, a spiral tower that rises 45 metres above the forest floor.
You can then traverse two swaying springboard cantilevers suspended 25 metres above ground, which takes you to the edge of the escarpment.
The Zipline tour offers eco-wilderness adventurers a unique way to view the magnificent Illawarra rainforest - by soaring through the trees.
During the tour you will tackle three flights and two suspension bridges, and visit four cloud stations.
No matter where you are in the Illawarra, chances are there is an adventure playground close by.
Local councils have invested heavily in providing playgrounds, whether at a small local park or one of the larger regional parks.
You can climb, swing, spin, slide or fly through the air on a flying fox, have a splash, make noise, or indulge in some imaginary play at one of the hundreds of playgrounds in the area.
And best of all, they're free.
HARS Aviation Museum, at Shellharbour Airport, is home to more than 40 aircraft covering Australia's civil and military aviation heritage.
Guided tours run daily. You can also book a tour on a 747, go inside a plane cockpit and even walk on the wing of a plane.
There is also a cafe and gift shop.
Open seven days.
This family-friendly Symbio Wildlife Park at Helensburgh has been a hit with youngsters since it opened in 1975.
Nestled on 16 picturesque acres of manicured gardens, Symbio is home to Australia's favourite native fauna as well as exotic animals, including cheetahs, ring-tailed lemurs, red pandas, meerkats, monkeys and more.
Visitors can also get up close and personal to animals during one of the close encounter experiences, such as cuddling a koala or feeding a kangaroo.
There are also behind-the-scenes experiences available with some animals or you can visit the farmyard precinct and get close to goats, sheep, guinea pigs, chickens, ducks and more.
An adventure playground, splash water park, kiosk and gift shop are onsite.
Symbio is open every day except Christmas Day from 9.30am to 5pm.
Science Space is the only dedicated immersive science experience in NSW and aims to advocate for and foster science literacy.
Science Space offers a school holiday program which includes a jam-packed schedule of live science shows and planetarium screenings for the whole family.
It is open to the general public on weekends and school holidays.
Darkes Forest Riding Ranch and Boarding Stables is located in a beautiful, natural setting and offers lessons and trail rides to riders of all abilities from beginner to advanced.
Instructor-led riding sessions teach children the basics of horse riding in a safe, supportive environment, with riders and horses matched based on skills and confidence levels.
You can choose from half-day and full-day pony camps for children or private, semi-private and group sessions.
Trail rides through the bush are also available, including 30-minute, 60-minute and 90-minute rides.
Open seven days.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
