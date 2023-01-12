Summer Q&A: Where to find a secret secondhand dress shop and Wollongong's best coffee

Early morning rides, a summer bagel and a mist of sunscreen - what does summer meant to you?
Transport planner and cyclist Lise Chesnais - who is from France but moved to Wollongong two years ago - shares her summer secrets as part of our Q&A series.
What does summer in Wollongong mean to you?
Lovely early morning rides when the sun is already up. The fun of seeing people from all over come to share our beautiful shore and bring bits of their cultures with them. Enjoying not having to look for parking as I can ride my bicycle to the beach. Warm evenings spent with friends on our balcony.
First memory of summer in Wollongong?
It would be eating hot chips at Towradgi Beach two years ago, it was my favourite beach when we first moved here and easy to get to by bike.
First place you take visitors?
We always take our friends on the ride along the coastal shared path from Wollongong to Thirroul, preferably at sunset or sunrise: it's very scenic, quiet and the light is beautiful. It's very unique as there aren't a lot of places for long, safe, scenic rides in Australia.
What Wollongong does best in summer?
Probably the early mornings: it's great to see all the locals out and about around the shore, socialising, exercising, riding and swimming. Being from France where we get up much later, I am always impressed at how many early birds of all ages and backgrounds are already up at 6am when I am riding to the outdoor gym.
Favourite eatery?
Hard to choose, food is so good in Wollongong! Probably Opus for their homemade bagels, the best coffee in the Gong, nice outdoor sitting and super close to the Smith Street cycleway so, pretty easy to get to.
Secret spot?
The Classy Closet for the best deals on summer dresses, a great choice of second-hand brands for some sustainable shopping.
The best local summer food is ...
The Summer Bagel at Opus, of course.
I know it's summer when I smell ...
A mist of sunscreen on the Blue Mile.
What aspect of summer in Wollongong would you change?
It would be great to have more trees lining our streets, offering shade to people walking and cycling all around Wollongong. Without trees it gets pretty hot in summer.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
