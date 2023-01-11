Four more charged in $1 billion ice operation, 2000kg of drugs seized

Four men have been arrested as investigations into the largest haul of methamphetamine at the Australian border continues.
Deconstructing a number of sea cargo containers after a tip-off and discovering more than 800kg of drugs was the impetus to create Strike Force Chellington.
In total, more than 2000kg of ice - which has an estimated potential street value of more than $1 billion - has been detected and seized during the investigation.
As part of ongoing inquiries, strike force detectives - along with officers from multiple squads - executed four Commonwealth search warrants at homes in Auburn, Lidcombe, and Berala on Wednesday morning.
During the warrants, police seized about 1.5kg of methamphetamine, about $100,000 cash, 100kg of illicit tobacco, electronic devices and documentation. All items will undergo further forensic examination.
Four men - aged 29, 35, 40, and 42 - were arrested and taken to Auburn Police Station.
The 29-year-old man was charged with attempted possess commercial quantity unlawful import: border controlled drug, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
The 40-year-old man was charged with attempted possess commercial quantity unlawful import: border controlled drug, supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
The 42-year-old man was charged with attempted possess commercial quantity unlawful import: border controlled drug, and knowingly/recklessly direct criminal group assist crime.
All three men were refused bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Thursday.
The 35-year-old man was charged with knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime and was granted conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
