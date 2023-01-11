Illawarra Mercury
Four more charged in $1 billion ice operation, 2000kg of drugs seized

By Newsroom
Updated January 12 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
Four men have been arrested as investigations into the largest haul of methamphetamine at the Australian border continues.

