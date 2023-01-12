He's yet to hit his top straps this summer, but two-time Nutri-Grain Ironman champion Ali Day says he remains "the hunted" as the series resumes this weekend.
The Kiama product battled calf and toe issues in the lead-up to the opening two rounds in Manly last month and sits in third place in the standings as competitors head to Maroubra Beach for rounds three and four.
It shapes a crucial weekend for the 32-year-old, who was pipped in a sprint finish by series leader Matt Bevilacqua in round one, before finishing day two in sixth position.
But you'd be brave to bet against Day returning to the top of the pile by the end of this weekend.
The eight-time Coolangatta Gold champion has dominated the Ironman series in recent history. He broke through for his maiden series victory in 2020/21, before claiming the crown again last season in impressive fashion.
They're achievements that Day remains proud of, but he also knows that it adds extra pressure. With the rest of the field determined to get an edge over him, he remains as determined as ever to get back to his best at Maroubra.
"Every race is a grand final, so these rounds are really important. It's a good time to hopefully bank some points. It's definitely been a challenging season, but it's one that I've learned a lot from," Day told the Mercury.
"There will be a lot of guys out for redemption this weekend. There's a lot of guys who didn't start the summer as well as they would have wanted to, and I'm one of those guys. 'Bevvy' (Bevilacqua) and (Ben) Carberry are going to be the ones up there again, and for me personally, the target is obviously pretty big on my back. I'm the oldest person there, I've won the most series and I've won the most races.
"I remember racing (Ironman legend) Shannon (Eckstein) and always wanting to step up to his level, and race your best races against him. And I'm obviously that person now, which is a good feeling. I try not to think too much about it and just really enjoy this year, because the moment that enjoyment factor fades out, I'll want to stop what I'm doing.
"I still want to win races, and I've always been hungry to do that. And I look forward to hopefully getting a race win on the weekend."
While he remains as competitive as ever, Day was delighted to see his former Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club clubmate and long-time friend Ben Carberry make a strong start to this Ironman series.
Carberry finished both days at Manly in third position, and sits in second spot heading into the next two rounds, just behind Bevilacqua.
"He's one of my closest friends in the Ironman series and the Carberrys are really good family friends, I've known them for a very long time," Day said.
"We grew up in the same surf club, he was a lot younger than me, but I grew up with his sister and brother. And I'm a big fan of him, and probably a bigger fan of the person he is. Anyone from that area I've got that admiration and respect for.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
