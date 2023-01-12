Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ali Day eyes off return to top of the Nutri-Grain Ironman series mountain

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
January 12 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama's Ali Day remains as determined as ever to taste success in the Nutri-Grain Ironman series. Picture - Surf Life Saving Australia

He's yet to hit his top straps this summer, but two-time Nutri-Grain Ironman champion Ali Day says he remains "the hunted" as the series resumes this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.