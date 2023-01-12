All you need to know about the latest uni offers

Yes. In January Round 2 on Wednesday 25 January you will be considered for any of the preferences listed higher than the preference offered in January Round 1. You can also be considered for other courses, but you must change your preferences. If you want to be considered for lower preferences than the course you have been offered in January Round 1, you must remove the offered course from your preferences or put it below the other courses. If you receive a January Round 2 offer, you can either accept your January Round 2 offer and withdraw from your January Round 1 offer or keep the January Round 1 offer and not accept the January Round 2 offer, depending on which offer you prefer.