All you need to know about the latest uni offers

If you're looking at navigating tertiary education, the latest round of uni offers could have your head spinning.
Universities Admission Centre understands that and has answered just some of the the frequently asked questions.
Offers are released at 7.30am on Thursday, January 12 2023 via email. Applicants can also view their offer by logging in to their application through UAC's website.
We advise you to accept your offer. You may not receive an offer in the later rounds and if you don't accept by the specified date, the offer will lapse and your position at university will be offered to someone else.
Yes. In January Round 2 on Wednesday 25 January you will be considered for any of the preferences listed higher than the preference offered in January Round 1. You can also be considered for other courses, but you must change your preferences. If you want to be considered for lower preferences than the course you have been offered in January Round 1, you must remove the offered course from your preferences or put it below the other courses. If you receive a January Round 2 offer, you can either accept your January Round 2 offer and withdraw from your January Round 1 offer or keep the January Round 1 offer and not accept the January Round 2 offer, depending on which offer you prefer.
Yes, most institutions allow you to delay the start of your studies for a year, but each institution has its own deferment policy. Some institutions grant deferment only in special circumstances, so check with the institution.
A document with the lowest selection rank (previously known as the cut-off) for entry into each course will be published on UAC's website when January Round 1 offers are released. Remember that selection ranks are not just ATARs, they include adjustment factors (previously known as bonus points).
The document listing the lowest selection ranks for January Round 1 courses will also indicate which courses will likely have limited vacancies in January Round 2. There may be vacancies in courses other than those specified, but only if January Round 1 offers aren't accepted. Contact the institution for further information.
Don't lose heart and remember that there are more offer rounds to come. Your preferences will be considered again in January Round 2, but to be considered for other courses you must change your preferences.
Usually, it's because you weren't competitive enough against other applicants. Check the list of January Round 1 lowest selection ranks and compare them to your ATAR. For January Round 2, make sure you change your preferences to include at least one course that requires a selection rank lower than your ATAR.
If you are not eligible to receive an offer to a course you have included in your course preferences (eg you have not satisfied course prerequisites), there will be a statement to this effect under the course preference in your application.
Change your preferences only if you want your courses to be considered in a different order to the January Round 1 preferences and/or if you want to add or substitute other courses. Remember that preferences are considered in the order in which you have listed them and that courses listed below an offered course will not be considered.
You can change your preferences by logging in to your application on UAC's website. You can change your preferences for January Round 2 from 7.30am on Thursday 12 January until 11.59pm on Thursday 19 January.
You can include any of the courses available through UAC for consideration in January Round 2. Check which courses have vacancies and make sure you are eligible for any new courses you list in your preferences. Some courses have special entry requirements, course prerequisites and/or early application closing dates. Check the course descriptions by using the course search on UAC's website.
When are January Round 2 offers released?
January Round 2 offers are released at 7.30am on Wednesday, January 25.
Like everybody else, your preferences will be considered again in January Round 1, January Round 2, and so on.
The email you received after December Round 2 will be removed from the list of correspondence in your application on 20 January 2023. If you do not receive an offer in January Round 1 and January Round 2, we will email you again after January Round 2 (on 25 January) to let you know you have been unsuccessful.
Yes. You can apply through UAC for first semester study until midnight on Friday, February 3.
For more information contact the relevant institutions on the numbers below:
