Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Will the Kookaburras bring home the hockey World Cup?

By Tony de Souza
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Govers is ready to go at the World Cup following an injury layoff. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Hockey's World Cup starts in Bhubaneswar, India tomorrow with the top ranked hockey nation Australia facing France on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.