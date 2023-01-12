Will the Kookaburras bring home the hockey World Cup?

Hockey's World Cup starts in Bhubaneswar, India tomorrow with the top ranked hockey nation Australia facing France on Friday.
Illawarra's Kookaburras Flynn Ogilvie and Blake Govers will be hoping for a top podium finish after the team took the bronze medal at the last outing in 2018 at the same venue beating England handsomely.
Both players are fully fit after the recent India Test series where Govers suffered a calf injury after the two opening Tests and unable to play the remaining tests.
Govers then went back to Perth for rehabilitation and is now fully recovered.
"After a few weeks rest I am now ready to go and do my role for the team in the World Cup," Govers said.
Govers will be main drag flicker for the Kookaburras after a stint in the Belgian league prior to the Indian series with Ogilvie assisting in the midfield.
The Kookaburras will be aiming for a fourth Cup win after victories in the 1986, 2010 and 2014 tournaments and silver medals in the 2002 and 2006 Cups and a host of bronze medals.
Their main opposition will come from defending holders and Olympic champions Belgium together with the Netherlands and Olympic bronze medallists India and hosts.
The Kookaburras opening match will be against 12th ranked France today (Friday) who were placed eighth at the last World Cup.
The opening game is always a challenge and the French have improved a lot with their first appearance in the Pro league last year.
South Africa are their next opponents next Monday and are favoured to beat the African champions who are currently ranked 14th in the world and placed at the bottom at the last World Cup.
Their biggest opposition in their pool will come from Rio gold medallists Argentina who are ranked 7th in the world and picked up bronze in the 2014 World Cup.
But the Argentines will be missing their penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat who has defected to the German team after issues with the Argentine hockey hierarchy after the last World Cup.
The tournament will run from January 13-29 and take place in two venues at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in the Odisha State in India.
