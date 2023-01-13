She was one of the most well-known fashion and cultural icons of the 20th century and the pink suit she wore the day her husband, US President John F Kennedy, was assassinated, is an enduring image.
Now that image of Jacqueline Kennedy will be discussed as part of a free talk at Wollongong Art Gallery to coincide with the Thinking Through Pink exhibition.
"Mrs Kennedy Wore Pink" will be presented by curator and cultural producer John Kirkman at the gallery on Wednesday, February 1, from 11am-noon.
President Kennedy was assassinated during a visit to Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.
The Chanel suit his wife was wearing that day remains one the most familiar, yet enigmatic of historic costumes, encapsulating politics, fashion, personal loss, the media and public trauma. It is a symbol and reminder of America's loss of innocence.
Mrs Kennedy famously refused to remove the blood-stained suit to travel back to Washington after her husband's death.
The suit is preserved in a vault in Maryland, and has not been viewed by the public since, while the whereabouts of the pillbox hat she was wearing that day, is unknown.
Morning tea, including pink lamingtons and biscuits, will be provided.
Visitors are welcome to view the Thinking Through Pink exhibition curated by Dr Sally Gray.
Dr Gray has chosen cultural objects that invite pleasure and speculation about the manifestations of pink - both the colour and the idea.
Visitors are invited to suspend aesthetic judgements and bask in the visual and conceptual delights of pink - the most provocative and ideologically freighted of colours - which resonates across gender, sexuality, race, class, political alignments and notions of good and bad taste.
Details: Mrs Kennedy Wore Pink, Wollongong Art Gallery, Wednesday, February 1, 11am-noon. The Thinking Through Pink exhibition is on at the gallery until March 5. More information here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
