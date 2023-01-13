All people of goodwill should support the Voice. Letters, January 14, 2023

On January 12 you published two letters on the Voice. One claims it gives Aborigines two votes, is divisive and leads to reparations. The second claims there are no details on what is involved. Both claims are demonstrably false.
They illustrate the lies and confusions which can be spread. Jeremiah 5.21 notes "there are none so blind as those who will not see". The answer to both is "Google it".
There is a considerable information including some from Coalition spokespeople on Aboriginal Affairs. Only those too lazy to look it up or wilfully trying to mislead can say there is no information.
The proposal recognises constitutionally that Aborigines were our first inhabitants. It sets up a forum where Aborigines can develop views on matters affecting Aboriginal people.
Whether Parliament accepts the recommendations is up to Parliament.
Of itself it gives nothing other than constitutional recognition and a forum. Some have criticised it for only doing that. But is it an essential first step towards reconciliation. All people of goodwill should support it.
David Goss, Woonona
I fear Ian Young (Heading for an ice age - climate change debate, January 9) and his "scholars" interpreting the recent cold weather in the northern hemisphere as a sign of an imminent ice age are poorly informed.
The December blizzards are generally thought to be perverse, but direct, consequences of rapid warming in the Arctic. The warming has caused dramatic shifts in polar ice and snow and triggered atmospheric patterns that allow spiralling cold air to spread southward more often.
However, as one Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist continues, "When the polar vortex 'stretches', it doesn't stay in that configuration for long. Like a rubber band, it tends to 'snap' back into a circular shape, typically within about a week."
And, sure enough, January temperatures are running 12-18°C higher than normal in the eastern USA. In Europe hundreds of monthly warm temperature records have already been broken this year.
There is no "debate" about the reality of global heating, just how we respond to it.
Lesley Walker, Northcote
A reply to Ian Young's long letter 'Heading for an Ice Age', January 9. His statistics reveal that the increase in CO2 is a healthy factor. And all floods are watering the earth are producing good harvests.
The experience of record floods, bushfires, the collapse of the poles, the lost summer etc is the evidence that climate change is real. It is this evidence that exposes the statistics (lies) of the climate deniers who write to this page.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.