All people of goodwill should support the Voice. Letters, January 14, 2023

People of goodwill should support the Voice. Letters to the Editor, January 14, 2023

January 14 2023 - 4:00am
On January 12 you published two letters on the Voice. One claims it gives Aborigines two votes, is divisive and leads to reparations. The second claims there are no details on what is involved. Both claims are demonstrably false.

