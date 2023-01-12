He's still just 22, but there are few things Illawarra captain Sam Froling hasn't experienced as a Hawk.
A key cog in consecutive finals runs for the club under Brian Goorjian - picking up league Most Improved honours in 2021- Froling's now looking to avoid featuring in the two worst campaigns in the foundation franchise's history.
It's an ignominious distinction, but the Boomers regular has emerged as a tower of strength despite a horrid run on the team front - his latest offering a near-triple-double of 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Tuesday's tight loss to Tasmania.
While averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists on the season, he's returning 18 points, eight boards and three dimes over the past eight games with his side drastically undermanned.
Having inked a three-year deal with the club in February, he's emerged as unquestionably the franchise's foundational chip having been forced to dig deeper into his bag of tricks to lead an undermanned unit.
"I'm pretty confident in my ability and it's probably a reflection of the work I've put in since Jake first got here with Goorj," Froling said.
"We worked for six months before our season started when it kept getting pushed back that first year, so for me it's been a build up. I've known my abilities, and now I'm one of the [main] guys on the team and I get to use everything that I have and I feel like I'm showing it pretty well.
"I've been trying to get more consistent over the season and I think, probably since the FIBA break, I've picked it up and I feel like I'm playing pretty good basketball, but I want to win.
"It sucks losing heaps and that's the biggest goal for us, to tick one of those off and add to that win column."
The thus far 2-19 grind holds unmistakeable parallels to his rookie season, one that saw a revolving door of imports come and go, including MVP candidate Aaron Brooks (achilles) and Next Star LaMelo Ball (foot).
This season, co-captain Tyler Harvey is the last import standing with Justin Robinson, George King, Peyton Siva and Michael Frazier all departing via the casualty ward.
The Hawks head to Cairns on Friday where they'll be looking to avenge a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to the Snakes on their last trip north. It's the first of seven remaining games and Froling feels it's important they head into the off-season on the bounce.
"It's got to drive that passion to not have a season like this again," he said.
"Going into next year we need to start this off [well]. We don't want to lose games. We've come from being a finals team two years in a row to bottom of the ladder now.
"It just sucks. I think for the group, and whoever we bring in next year, it's going to be a real driving force to get some wins and get back into those finals."
One emerging silver lining over the back stretch of the season is the energetic return of Dan Grida, who's endured a horror run of hamstring and groin injuries this season on the back of two ACL tears.
The 24-year-old spark plug finished with 16 points against the JackJumpers, including consecutive and-one plays to lead a late rearguard action. Having watched his great mate's turbulent time on the injury front play out, Froling feels Grida will benefit from valuable time on the floor.
"I think he's gotten better each game and the confidence is growing," Froling said.
"As this goes on he's going to keep getting better. We know the type of player he can be, and over [the rest of] this year he's got a really good opportunity to play significant minutes and grow into that.
"It's cool to see him out there because he's one of my best mates, but just for a team, that growth is going to be really important."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
