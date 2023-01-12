The summer of fun is continuing throughout the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, with local councils providing a great range of activities for the whole family.
Wollongong City, Shellharbour City and Kiama councils have each put together fun-filled summer and school holiday programs.
Many of the activities are free and there is something for children of all ages from craft sessions to movie screenings and sporting events.
Highlights of Shellharbour City Council's summer program includes inflatable fun sessions at Shellharbour City pools, an outdoor movie night, sports clinics and "Chill Gaming" days at local youth centres.
Shellharbour Civic Centre plaza is also hosting a summer series known as "Live on the Lawn" featuring free live music performances for people of all ages to enjoy each Friday in January from 11.30am-1.30pm.
The upcoming line-up includes Benjamin Fowler on January 13, Cameron Little on January 20 and Michael Bond on January 27.
Other highlights include:
Inflatable Fun, Warilla Pool, Saturday, January 30, Saturday, February 20, and Saturday, March 13, 1pm-3pm.
Inflatable Fun, Oak Flats Pool, Saturday, January 21, and Saturday, February 11, 1pm-3pm.
Inflatable Fun, Albion Park Pool, Saturday, January 28, and Saturday, February 18, 1pm-3pm.
Chill Gaming Day, Warilla Neighbourhood Centre (12-16 years), Monday, January 16, 1pm-5pm.
Chill Gaming Day, Albion Park Youth Centre (12-18 years), Thursday, January, 19, 1pm-5pm.
Summer Volleyball, Sound and Splash (12-18 years) at McDonald Park, Albion Park Rail, Tuesday, January 17, 1pm-5pm. Enjoy volleyball games, barbecue, music and slide to cool down.
Basketball Development Clinic, Shellharbour City Stadium, 5-8 years from 9.30am-10.30am, 9-12 years, 11am-12.30pm. Free. Book here
Summer Volleyball, Sound and Splash, (12-18 years), Shell Cove Marina (next to boat ramp), Tuesday, January 24, 1pm-5pm.
Basketball, Sound & Splash, (12-18 years), Calderwood Upper Park half court, Monday, January 23, 1pm-5pm. Enjoy basketball games, barbecue, music and waterslide to cool down.
Create and Play, Shellharbour Civic Centre, Wednesday, January 18, 1pm-3pm. Enjoy an afternoon of craft and entertainment at this free family event that celebrates all things Under the Sea. There will be craft stations, a sensory touch tank, roving characters and a scavenger hunt at Civic Square Cafe.
Movie Under the Stars, Harrison Park, Shellharbour, Wednesday, January 25. Bring a picnic blanket or chair and enjoy this screening of fun, action-packed superhero movie Black Adam. Movie starts at about 8pm.
Symphony by the Sea, Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra, Thursday, January 26, 6pm-8pm.
Shellharbour Rocks the Flats, Central Avenue, Oak Flats, Saturday, February 1, noon-6pm.
School holiday program, Kiama Leisure Centre, for children aged 5-12, Friday, January 13, Wednesday, January 18, Friday, January 20, and Monday, January 23. Sessions run 11am-3pm and cost $30 per child. Children rotate through three activities; fitness, gymnastics and pool toys. Wear comfortable clothing and sports shoes and bring along swimmers, towel and drink bottle. Bring lunch or pay $7 for the meal option at time of booking. Details here
Pool toy fun, Kiama Leisure Centre, Friday, January 13, Sunday, January 15, Monday, January 16, Wednesday, January 18, Friday, January 20. Each session runs 11.30am-2.30pm. Suitable for children aged five and over who must first complete a swim test involving jumping off a block feet-first, treading water for 15 seconds and swimming freestyle or breaststroke continuously and unaided for 15 metres.
Summer Stitching for Juniors, Kiama Library, Friday, January 13, 1.30pm-4.30pm, Embroiderers' Guild NSW Wollongong Group is hosting this three-hour workshop for children aged 7-14. Learn a simple, traditional style of embroidery called 'Chicken Scratch' or Australian Cross Stitch. Bring along a drink and snack to enjoy during the afternoon tea break. Cost is $5. Book here
Marvel Escape Room, Gerringong Library. Sessions run Tuesday, January 17, to Friday, January 27. Suitable for children aged 12 and over (children must be accompanied by an adult). Multiple sessions available starting from 10am to 3pm each day and run for one hour. Form a team of four to five people for this epic escape room adventure. Make it out on time to save the world. Cost is $10 per team. Book here
Marble Maze Construction, Kiama Library, Wednesday, January 18, 10.15am-11.30am. Ages 7-12. Come and spend a morning designing and constructing a marble maze from simple craft materials including boxes, craft sticks and glue which you can take home. Cost is $5, which includes all materials. Book here
League tag: school holiday footy tournament, Kiama Showgrounds, Wednesday, January 18, from 10am. SENTRAL Youth Services is running the event for Under-16s Boys and Under-16s Girls. Register your team of up to 12 players. Details here
SENTRAL's Summer Sounds, Hindmarsh Park, Kiama, Friday, January 20, 2pm-5pm. SENTRAL Youth Services presents a live-music event for youth aged 12-24. Bring a picnic blanket and relax while you listen to music and enjoy a free sausage sandwich or sign up to play a tune. Details here
Taronga Zoomobile Animal Encounter, Kiama Library, Friday, January 20, 11.30am-12.30pm, ages three and up (children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult). Learn about the animals' personalities, take part in individual animal encounters and discover how we can help make a difference for the survival of these intriguing creatures. Cost is $10 per person. Book here
Australia Day at Kiama Leisure Centre, Thursday, January 26, noon-2.30pm. Free entry. Celebrate Australia Day and the 40th anniversary of Kiama Leisure Centre with free cupcakes, a kids DJ, Inflatable pool toys and a petting zoo on the lawn.
Australia Day Pool Party, Jamberoo Pool, Thursday, January 26, 10.30am-1pm. Free entry, kids DJ, inflatable rings and thongs, and free cupcakes. A petting zoo will be set up in Reid Park while Marky Mark & the Jumping Beings will host activities at Keith Irvine Oval.
Offbits, Thirroul Library, Monday, January 16, 10.30am-11.30am, for children aged 8 and over. Try out the new nuts and bolts kits and learn to make a robot. Details here
Offbits, Dapto Library, Tuesday, January 17, 10.30am-11.30am. Details here
Ghana Beat My Drum, Corrimal Library, Wednesday, January 18, 9.30am-10.30am, for children aged five and over. Discover the culture of Ghana through a singing, dancing and drumming show. Learn some words and sing along with Jonas as he plays traditional African instruments. Details here
Basket Weaving, Helensburgh Library, Wednesday, January 18, 10.30am-11.30am, for children aged five and over. Create your own basket woven from a colourful range of yarn to take home. Details here
Basket Weaving, Unanderra Library, Wednesday, January 18, 10.30am-11.30am. Details here
Ghana Beat My Drum, Wollongong Library, Wednesday, January 18, noon-1pm. Details here
Ghana Beat My Drum, Warrawong Library, Wednesday, January 18, 2.30pm-3.30pm. Details here
Basket Weaving, Corrimal Library, Thursday, January 19, 10.30am-11.30am. Details here
Summer Movie, Warrawong Library, Thursday, January 19, 10.30am-12.15pm. Free screening of Finding Nemo about a little clown fish trying to find his way home BYO snacks. Details here
Summer Movie, Thirroul Library, Thursday, January 19, 2pm-3.45pm. Free screening of Finding Nemo. Details here
Sand Art, Wollongong Library, Monday, January 23, 10am-11am, ages eight and up. Create an artwork from colourful sand to take home. Details here
Dream Catchers, Thirroul Library, Tuesday, January 24, 10.30am-11.30am, for children aged eight and over. Make a hand-made dream catcher to chase away bad dreams. Details here
Sand Art, Warrawong Library, Tuesday, January 24, 10.30am-11.30am. Details here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
