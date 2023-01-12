Marvel Escape Room, Gerringong Library. Sessions run Tuesday, January 17, to Friday, January 27. Suitable for children aged 12 and over (children must be accompanied by an adult). Multiple sessions available starting from 10am to 3pm each day and run for one hour. Form a team of four to five people for this epic escape room adventure. Make it out on time to save the world. Cost is $10 per team. Book here

