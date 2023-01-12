Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour SES leader gets behind the wheel of 'the 'Mog'

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour SES Deputy Commander Ray Merz in the Unimog in South Australia. Picture by NSW SES.

It may look like a transformer, but this high-vis vehicle is saving lives across the nation, with Shellharbour SES's Deputy Commander at the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.