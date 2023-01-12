Shellharbour SES leader gets behind the wheel of 'the 'Mog'

It may look like a transformer, but this high-vis vehicle is saving lives across the nation, with Shellharbour SES's Deputy Commander at the wheel.
Oak Flats's Ray Merz is among more than 20 operational flood drivers qualified to get behind the wheel of "the 'Mog", a purpose-built high-clearance vehicle that can wade through 1.2 metres of water.
The vehicles, called Unimogs, have historically been used by militaries around the world, and have been game-changers for the NSW SES since they were obtained in 2022.
"Since then, NSW has been entirely underwater," Mr Merz said.
"We have a fleet of eight and they've been non-stop operational the entire time."
In flood-affected areas where SES crews would usually access by boat, or wade through water themselves, the Unimog can travel without hesitation, making it a vital asset for evacuations and other high-risk scenarios.
"We can get to places, to communities, we couldn't before," Mr Merz said.
As for driving the Unimog, Mr Merz said getting behind the wheel is like commandeering "a space shuttle".
"If I wasn't lucky enough to be able to drive one, i wouldn't believe what its capable of," he said.
The fleet, with one truck permanently based in Kiama, has been deployed to flood zones across NSW and interstate.
Mr Merz has just returned from a 5-day deployment with a Unimog vehicle in South Australia, where the swollen River Murray is threatening towns along its banks.
The NSW SES responded to requests for assistance from South Australia, and SES crews supplied two of the new high-clearance vehicles, as well as flood rescue and boat operations teams.
"We've got other teams rotating through and the Unimogs are expected to be there until mid-February," Mr Merz said.
Between Shellharbour and Kiama, there are half a dozen fully-trained Unimog drivers, Mr Merz said, with at least four of them rotating through deployment in South Australia.
The SES has recently ordered an additional ten Unimog vehicles to assist in their operations.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.