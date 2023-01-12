Illawarra Mercury
Dragons star Fuimaono signs on with Illawarra Steelers

By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 12 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 1:32pm
Dragons NRLW star Taliah Fuimaono will turn out for the Steelers in this year's Harvey Norman Women's Premiership. Picture - Dragons Media.

Illawarra have secured a major recruitment coup, with Dragons NRLW star and World Cup winner Taliah Fuimaono to don the Steelers jumper for the club's maiden NSW Women's Premiership season.

