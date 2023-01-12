Illawarra Mercury
Kyle Abel performs dramatic rescue after man swept overboard in massive swells

Kyle Abel
By James Tugwell
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:42am, first published January 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Queanbeyan bodyboarder Kyle Abel helped a man thrown overboard off the South Coast. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Queanbeyan bodyboarder who rushed to the aid of a man thrown overboard from his fishing charter boat insists he isn't a hero, just a man in the right place at the right time.

