The Australian surf lifesaving community has rallied together to support a unique competition in the Illawarra this weekend.
Scarborough Wombarra SLSC will host their inaugural patrol relay on Sunday, which will see teams of three or four people compete in a similar set-up to the Nutri-Grain Ironman series, with the event consisting of board, swim and run disciplines.
In support of this inter-club event, SLSC clubs from as far away as Western Australia and Tasmania have donated swim caps, which will be worn by Scarborough Wombarra members to represent the various teams in action. Additionally, Manly SLSC has supplied the club with plenty of merchandise, which will be given away as prizes on the day.
A twilight nippers event will also be held as a curtain-raiser to the relay.
"I love the whole theatre of competition but it's not going to be super competitive, though if people want to go out and smash it, that's entirely up to them. It's about 16-year-olds and 60-year-olds all coming together on the day and having fun," club vice-president Doug Hamill said.
"It's completely inter-club, there are no other clubs or community outside our own bronze-provision surf members competing on the day."
Sunday's event is another step forward for a club that has continued to go from strength-to-strength. Scarborough Wombarra SLSC was down to 17 patrolling members a few years ago, before they introduced surf rescue certificate program which has proven a great success. The club now has more than 60 patrolling members.
"We had kids commit for three years (to the program) and with it, we've also attracted locals that want to be involved," Hamill said.
"We're at the point now where we're comfortable, but hope this event will help attract more members."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
