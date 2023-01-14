Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Xavier Cooks vows to inflict more pain on struggling Illawarra Hawks

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated January 14 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Cooks had a big game against the Hawks last month. Picture by Adam McLean

Xavier Cooks has nothing but love for his hometown club Illawarra Hawks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.