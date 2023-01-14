Xavier Cooks has nothing but love for his hometown club Illawarra Hawks.
It pains the Sydney Kings skipper that the club he supported as a kid while watching his father Eric Cooks play for the Hawks, and then coach them, is struggling so much this season.
Cooks even thinks the "injury-ravaged" Hawks have been 'desperately unlucky" to have only won two of their 21 games so far this NBL season.
But while he "sympathises 100 per cent" with Illawarra's rotten luck, the 27-year-old is looking to inflict more pain on the Hawks this Sunday in Sydney.
"Yeah I sympathise with what they are going through but there will be no let up on Sunday. My job is to go out there and compete for Sydney Kings. It sucks for them boys but my job is to win games for us, unlucky boys," Cooks said.
Though history has taught the league MVP favourite, who is averaging 17.25 points, 4.05 assists and 8.1 rebounds a game, to be wary of the wounded birds.
"I've played the Hawks I think 10 times in my career in Sydney and every single one of those games has been an absolute thriller so I'm looking forward to this one as well," Cooks said.
"Their record doesn't indicate how good of a team they are. To have two wins but be that competitive in most of their games is pretty crazy to me, they are a good team.
"The injuries they have gone through is unbelievable and especially for Jacob [Jackomas] to be a first-year coach and to go through all this kind of stuff, it is tough on them boys. It is just tough to see that the crowd numbers are a little bit down and all that kind of stuff, it has been tough to watch."
While the struggling Hawks (2-20) slumped to a 11th single-digit loss for the season, going down 89-84 to Cairns in yet another heartbreaker on the road on Friday night, reigning champions Sydney look on track to go back-to back.
The league leading Kings (16-5) have topped the 100 mark in their past four outings, much to the pleasure of Cooks.
"We are rolling pretty well right now. We are in a good spot," he said.
"I think the main thing about Sydney Kings that we are so good at is just the selfless basketball, no one really cares who thrives.
"It is so much harder to guard teams when five people out there are being aggressive and just playing free compared to teams that have two stars who want to do all the stuff. We are generous to share the love so to speak.
"Personally I'm just looking to do my job for the team and hopefully help us go back-to-back."
Cooks immediate focus though was on beating a Hawks side who pushed Sydney all the way in their previous two contests this season.
The Kings needed a three-point Shaun Bruce buzzer-beater to down the Hawks in Sydney in their first game, while Illawarra were just two points behind in the dying minutes before losing 86-79 in Wollongong last month.
Cooks was instrumental in guiding the Kings to victory that night, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.
"It's always tough. The rivalry is real. Them boys really get up for this game and so do we," he said.
"Last year we were both extremely talented teams and were vying for the top of the ladder so it was super competitive. This year they aren't as talented or as successful but it is still going to be a completely competitive game because they just want to beat us, it is no secret."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
