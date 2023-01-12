Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW Police Force, family farewell officer Peter Stone who drowned near Narooma

By Damien Madigan and B C Lewis
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Police officers have farewelled their colleague Sergeant Peter Stone with a marching escort at his funeral today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.