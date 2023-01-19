A free festival combining music and art will rock Shellharbour next month.
Shellharbour Rocks the Flats will take place at Central Avenue, Oak Flats, on Saturday, February 11, from noon-6pm.
The family-friendly event is part of the Shellharbour Rocks festival series organised by Shellharbour City Council with funding from the NSW Government.
The council aims to bring to life the character of the city's town centres with four distinctly unique events planned for Albion Park, Shellharbour Village, Oak Flats and Lake Illawarra.
More than 120 local and national music acts will perform during the series, and there will local artists, creators, performers and stalls.
Shellharbour Rocks the Flats combines circus, comedy, street performance, arts and an interactive carnival sideshow. There will be two stages, side show alley and a circus drop zone.
Internationally renowned street theatre artists, including Bboy Ill Will, Corey Pickett, Bodane Hatten, Eloise Green the Hula Queen will perform.
Children have not been forgotten, with face-painting and a musical adventure playground.
The next event in the series, Shellharbour Rocks the Lake, will take place at Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra, on Saturday, March 18.
A Shellharbour Rocks the Park event planned for last October was washed out.
Two other events, Shellharbour Rocks the Village and Shellharbour Rocks the Marina, took place last year.
Details: Shellharbour Rocks the Flats, Central Avenue, Oak Flats, Saturday, February 11, noon-6pm. More information here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
