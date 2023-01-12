Wollongong United are set to unveil three new recruits when they play their first trial of 2023 on Saturday.
The defending Premier League champions returned to pre-season training this week and will now gear up for their first match at Macedonia Park against NSW NPL2 outfit Mounties Wanderers.
Former Wollongong Olympic veteran Johnny Martinoski is in line to play his inaugural game with the club, along with ex-Marconi goalkeeper Dion Shaw and former Port Kembla player Dylan Nikolovski.
United coach Billy Tsovolos said the trio were likely to play key roles in their bid for back-to-back premierships.
"We lost five or six boys, mainly our older boys, from our squad last year, so we've decided to bring in a couple of experienced boys from outside the club," he said.
"We're also hoping that another three or four of our younger boys will also come in and fill that gap."
Among those young players looking to step up in 2023 are Jayden Makowski, who was a standout in youth grade for United last season, along with Jake Charlston, who claimed the man of the match award in last season's youth grade grand final.
"There are a handful of others, but I think those two young boys will be a bit more heavily involved in first grade this year," Tsovolos said.
"They might push on and play a few more minutes with us this year."
It shapes as a big year for United, who are looking to build on a very successful 2022 campaign.
The Macedonia Park team created club history in September when they won their inaugural IPL title with one round to spare. United also became the first grassroots association side to reach the Australia Cup national round of 32 stage, while they almost claimed the Premier League premiership double, but lost 2-1 to rivals Olympic on grand final day.
For Tsovolos, 2023 also offers a chance to build on an impressive first campaign at the helm, after taking the reins from Oli Vrtkovski.
It all starts on the training track in January, with Saturday's trial offering him the chance to try a few different things with their set-up.
"I'll give a few a couple of young players a chance as you do at this stage of pre-season, but we're mainly just working on getting minutes and fitness into our legs," Tsovolos said.
"We only started training this week though, so it's very early days for us. But we've got a good of players who were there last year and are ready to go again. They obviously had a good year last year and we're looking to go again and see how far we can go this season."
A couple of IPL clubs will return to the field on Saturday, including Corrimal - who will play a friendly against District League outfit Shellharbour - while Cringila will tackle Nepean Football Association side, Nepean FC.
The next IPL season looms on the horizon, with the 2023 competition featuring Helensburgh, who gained promotion after claiming last year's District League title. The Thistle replace Woonona, who have opted to sit out of the men's premiership.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
