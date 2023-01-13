Albion Park skipper Tom Wilson is not surprised the Eagles have struggled in the South Coast cricket competition this season.
The Eagles have won only one of their eight matches to date and sit in second last spot on the ladder.
Albion Park have only performed better than the win-less Oak Flats Rats, who they play on Saturday at Geoff Shaw Oval.
While Wilson would like to see his young team win more games, he's not too disappointed with how they've played this season.
"It has been a bit of a tough season but we knew hopping into the season that it was going to be quite difficult. We still have a very young and raw team so this was another year I suppose of experience and learning," he said.
"The boys have improved as the season has gone on and it has shown in some of our results against the high quality teams.
"It is really great to see that the guys are improving as the season has gone on."
The captain gave special praise to the emergence of the young Barton brothers, Casey and Connor, who are just 14 and 16-years-old respectively.
"They've come a long way this season, as has young Will Schofield, who has stepped up with the bat in the past couple of weeks and has made the jump to first grade," Wilson said.
"They are a few who have definitely made quite large strides this year which is great to see and puts the club in great stead for the next few years or so.
"In the meantime it's important for us to continue being competitive in every match we play. Remaining competitive will give us the best chances of securing another couple of wins."
Elsewhere on Saturday the Kookas play North Nowra Cambewarra, Lake Illawarra tackle Bomaderry Tigers, Shellharbour battle Kiama and Ex-Servo's host The Rail.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
