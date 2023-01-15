Pensioners can no longer afford cost of living. Letters, January 16

Illawarra Mercury
Pensioners can no longer afford cost of living. Letters to the Editor, January 16

January 16 2023 - 4:00am
We received a renewal notice for our car insurance today. Also a notice of gas price rises from February 1. Our car comprehensive insurance last year was $462. The renewal this year is $609 and no claims have been made. That's an Increase of 32 per cent on last year's premium.

