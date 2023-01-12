Jamberoo will be looking for redemption in 2023 after their run at Group Seven glory was dashed in last year's semi-finals.
The Superoos were poised to make a run at the premiership, finishing their regular season in third place with a record of 13 wins and four losses. However, their season was cut short against a streaking Stingrays side, who dispatched of the Superoos 24-20 in the finals.
However, with a clean slate and fresh legs, the Superoos have a chance to yet again be one of the best sides in the competition.
"I think, on the whole, we can't be too disappointed with the year, only dropping four games in the regular season," head coach Jono Dallas said.
"I've noticed quite a bit of motivation in a lot of the boys to improve going into 2023."
Nathan Gallastegui enjoyed a breakout season with the club, while James Gilmore, Kurt Field, Jake Clarke and Dallas all helped drive Jamberoo's strong record.
Dallas then recommitted to the club during this off-season to run it back as player/coach.
"It's pretty easy to be convinced to stick around with the current group of guys we have at the club," Dallas said. "I did consider moving on at one point but I think going again in 2023 is the best thing for the club right now, and was ultimately what my successor preferred to get him ready to go the year after.
"We've managed to keep the majority of last seasons team which is pleasing and always the first preference. A couple of new guys, and some returning players from previous seasons will definitely strengthen our pack, which is exciting for sure."
Last season also saw a dramatic improvement in Jamberoo's reserve grade side, who blitzed their way to a premiership after downing the Lions 22-16 in the grand final. With a significant amount of talent on that young roster, there is a confidence that even if an injury bug hits, there's more than enough talent to counter any such misfortune.
"The improvement in our reserve grade side is something that's got me as excited for a season as I have been in awhile," Dallas said.
"Obviously winning the comp for them was the cherry on top - but Matt Webster and Ben Wade did a great job with a really young side - a lot of whom I am expecting to find their way into first grade at stages of next year."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
