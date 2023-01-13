He may almost be a 10-year NRL veteran, but utility Moses Mbye isn't taking his position in the side for granted as St George Illawarra ramp up preparations for the 2023 season.
It still remains to be seen what position that will actually be for the 29-year-old, as uncertainty continues to surround five-eighth Talatau Amone's availability for the competition start, while the No.9 jersey remains up for grabs following the off-season retirement of veteran Andrew McCullough.
The Dragons returned to pre-season training last week and, while some players may dread slogging it out under the hot Australian sun in January, Mbye - who made his NRL debut with the Bulldogs back in 2014 - is embracing the challenge.
"We've had really healthy competition for spots. We have a pretty big squad at the moment, probably up to 40 players, so there's a lot of players coming for positions and we're about four weeks of trials now. 'Hook' (coach Anthony Griffin) will get a look at each individual and see how we want to play, and then we'll go from there," Mbye said.
"It's all about competing, I think that's what Hook wants from me. It doesn't matter where are at in your career, you need to be competing for a spot. We've got some guys all vying for the same position so, for me, it's about getting fit this summer.
"I value pre-seasons, I think they're really important for a successful season ahead as an individual. I'm really happy with how we're tracking at the moment, and how I'm tracking."
2023 shapes as a crucial campaign for the Dragons, as they aim to end a five-year finals drought. The red v had their chances last season before finishing four points outside of the top eight.
"We've dialled it back on the conditioning side of things and are focusing a bit more on our footy again," Mbye said. "We've also been focusing a bit more on attention to detail than we were this time last year, and I think it will pay off in spades. We've reflected on and reviewed what let us down last year, and there were a few moments in games that cost us the two points.
"We were just off playing in the playoffs last year, and that's where we want to be heading this year."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
