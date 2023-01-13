Victims of sexual assault can now report the crime anonymously online without starting a formal investigation, but Illawarra victim-survivor advocates say the "enhanced" reporting system may have hidden consequences.
NSW Police announced the updated reporting system on Friday as a step toward addressing under-reported sexual violence.
Although the option to report sexual assault anonymously in NSW has existed since 2012, the new, online system is available in 12 languages, and replaces an old process of printing and completing a 14-page form.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the system would help victim-survivors of sexual violence control their level of contact with police.
"Victims can report via SARO anonymously without further contact from police, or they can elect to be identified and request that police follow up in certain circumstances," Commissioner Webb said.
Illawarra victim-survivor advocates welcomed the change to make reporting a more accessible process for some, but said the system raised privacy concerns.
University of Wollongong Professor and Sexual Violence researcher Julia Quilter said there was reason to be "cautious" about how these informal reports may be used against victims if they choose to initiate a police investigation.
Informal accounts recorded close to the assault, after the victim has faced significant trauma, may not suitable for a court room or a brief of evidence, Professor Quilter said.
"From all of the studies that I've done, looking at transcripts of trials, the most common line [of sexual assault defence] is introducing forms of inconsistencies between what the complainant has said."
If a victim's initial, informal account differs in any way from a later police interview, it could be used against them, she said.
Although the system may support victims to share their experience in their own words, police and consultants should consider the afterlife of the informal document, and what role it has to play, she said.
Kim Sattler from the Illawarra Women's Health Centre said one benefit of the changed reporting option was its potential to provide more information for police to find perpetrators.
The reporting option would also benefit victim-survivors who don't want to make contact with police, she said, but more resources must be dedicated to supporting those who decide to formally report the crime.
"We know most people don't report sexual assault - it's too traumatic because the process is too difficult."
"[The new system] is not going to solve the problem with what happens when people do want to report," Ms Sattler said.
Resourcing for investigating sexual violence are not commensurate with how common and how serious the crime is, she said, and NSW Police should consider resources like specially-trained sexual assault officers, in line with other states.
"It's a bit of a lottery to how your report is treated at local police stations, and in 2023, that's not really good enough," she said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
