NSW Police launch online reporting for sexual assault survivors but advocates flag privacy concerns

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated January 13 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
Women's advocate Kim Sattler at the Illawarra Women's Health Centre. Picture by Robert Peet

Victims of sexual assault can now report the crime anonymously online without starting a formal investigation, but Illawarra victim-survivor advocates say the "enhanced" reporting system may have hidden consequences.

