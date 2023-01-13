With the new year come new beginnings, but two Illawarra trading giants will be counting their final days as the big closure dates approach.
Some customers speculated on social media that Woolworths was going to replace the discount retail chain - a fact now confirmed by Warrawong Plaza's management.
The management told the Mercury: "Woolworths are planned to open within the Target tenancy."
On Friday, a day before the shutters come down permanently, Target at Warrawong Plaza was reduced to a mere corner in the massive shop space.
Confirmation of the rumours may not please everyone.
A commentator on Facebook seemed unhappy at the prospect of Woolworths' plaza presence, saying, "there's already a Coles and Aldi in the centre".
While another commentator said he was looking forward to it: "Woolies has different things that I like, but I won't go to Figtree because parking is a nightmare, and going to Windang really ain't worth it. Bring on having both at the Plaza!"
With major clearance discounts, people have been flooding the store to get their hands on a deal before it closes for good.
Target has closed dozens of stores across Australia all through 2021 and 2022 citing it as a step towards commercial viability.
Many stores have also been converted to the famed retail brand Kmart, falling under the same parent company Wesfarmers.
A Target spokesperson said the closing of the Warrawong store has been a "hard decision".
"Due to a reset of our business a few years ago, some hard decisions were made to close some of our stores including our store in Warrawong," the spokesperson said.
The Warrawong branch is the fourth one in NSW to close down in the last 12 months.
"Over the last 12 months, Target has been working with our team members to offer redeployment opportunities," the spokesperson said.
North Wollongong's Bunnings, another customer favourite, is set to close its doors on January 26.
The shelves at the beloved hardware store are starting to look bare as the 1997-established shop nears its end.
A major chunk of items have also been brought to the front with a new clearance price taped to them.
The decision to shut down one of the country's oldest Bunnings store has been driven by their upcoming expiry of lease in March 2023.
Bunnings Regional Operations Manager Robyn Hudson said in September, the company's outlets in Bellambi and Kembla Grange offered customers a newer and expanded site.
"Because our lease expiry was nearing, and because North Wollongong is one of the older stores in our network, we've made the decision to close and service the local community from the nearby stores instead, rather than commit to a further lease term," she had said.
A Bunnings spokesperson said all current North Wollongong team members will be redeployed to existing stores when the store closes.
Any remaining items will be distributed across the Bunnings store network.
